Iulia Musat
06 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read
Chime launches Chime Prime premium banking tier with 5% cash back and travel perks
Cross River raises USD 50 mln in equity from T. Rowe Price to scale Embedded Finance
Mastercard and Scale expand card issuance for fintechs in Sub-Saharan Africa
Italy fines Revolut EUR 11.5 mln for misleading investment claims and account practices
Money, peace, and the architecture of trust: reflections from Money Motion 2026
Swipe for reflection: Hannah Arendt on the trust checkout in agentic commerce
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