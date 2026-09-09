US-based Celtic Bank has selected Jack Henry's core processing and digital banking platform to support its fintech integration strategy.

Celtic Bank provides financing and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) capabilities to businesses across all 50 states, being known for its SBA loan options. Its business model combines direct small business lending with BaaS partnerships, requiring a technology infrastructure capable of supporting both functions at scale.

According to the announcement, Celtic Bank's selection process focused on identifying a long-term technology partner rather than a single core banking system. The agreement covers digital banking, operational workflow automation, and access to Jack Henry's third-party integration ecosystem.

Platform components and integration approach

As part of the agreement, Celtic Bank will implement Banno Business, Jack Henry's digital banking platform for small business and commercial clients. The bank will also deploy Enterprise Workflow, a tool designed to automate operational processes and approvals. In addition, Celtic Bank will have access to Jack Henry's open ecosystem, which includes more than 1,000 third-party technology integrations.

Jack Henry's approach involves delivering service components through the public cloud, structured so that individual elements of the technology stack can be adopted or replaced independently of the core system. The company positions its offering around interoperability with third-party fintechs alongside its own internally developed capabilities.

Jake Barney, Chief Financial Officer at Celtic Bank, noted that this decoupled structure allows the bank to select solutions suited to its business lines while maintaining a pathway toward broader cloud adoption, rather than being limited to a single vendor's full suite.

Industry context

The agreement reflects a broader pattern among US financial institutions of separating core processing decisions from digital banking and workflow technology choices, particularly for banks operating BaaS models that depend on third-party fintech integrations.

Recently, in 2026, another two US-based banks, Prevail Bank and MCBANK, chose Jack Henry’s services to grow and modernise their banking infrastructures.