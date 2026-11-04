Capital.com has received a Capital Markets Services licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, with client onboarding planned for early 2027.

The licence, granted to the local entity Capital Com Securities (Singapore), covers dealing in capital markets products, including securities and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives contracts. Founded in 2016, Capital.com operates a trading platform and is licensed in jurisdictions including the UK, the EU, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. The Singapore licence extends its regulated presence into Southeast Asia, in line with the group’s practice of entering new markets under local regulation.

Preparing for client onboarding

Ahead of onboarding, the Singapore team is preparing the platform and local services to meet regulatory and operational requirements. These include identity verification through Singpass MyInfo, full client verification before trading, and mandatory two-factor authentication at sign-in. The local team covers compliance, operations, client services, and marketing.

When onboarding opens, clients in Singapore will have access to the same decision-support tools available across the Capital.com platform, including market insights and analysis, in-app explainers on how instruments and risk mechanisms work, charting tools, and risk controls such as stop-loss orders. According to Capital.com, the platform is designed to help investors filter the growing volume of market information and make considered decisions.

Operating under local supervision

Valentina Rzheutskaya, Executive Director at Capital.com, stated that Singapore sets a high standard for financial services, with the MAS licensing process examining a firm’s governance, controls, and capital. According to Rzheutskaya, holding a licence in Singapore means operating under local supervision of how the company onboards clients, communicates risk, and safeguards client assets.

Tony Lim, CEO, Singapore at Capital.com, stated that the company’s focus before onboarding opens is on getting the foundations right, from onboarding and client protections to the education and market insight that help people understand risk before they trade. According to Lim, Capital.com intends to contribute to Singapore’s financial ecosystem through its relationships with regulators, educators, and the wider industry.