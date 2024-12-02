Bottomline has formed a strategic partnership with Koxa to provide embedded banking capabilities directly within enterprise resource planning systems.

The initiative is set to allow Bottomline's bank clients to provide integrated ERP-banking experiences to corporate and treasury customers without building custom API infrastructure.

The solution combines Koxa's platform with Bottomline's Commercial Digital Banking API framework, enabling banks to roll out capabilities through existing connectivity. Banks can embed services into ERP workflows, allowing customers to access banking functions within systems they use daily.

Treasury operations integrate with ERP platforms

Corporate finance and treasury teams access payments, approvals, reconciliation, and statements within their ERP systems. The integration removes manual steps, minimises reliance on separate portals, and makes processes more efficient.

Camellia George, Co-Founder and CTO at Koxa, stated that ERP-banking represents the new standard for treasury connectivity. Through the collaboration, Bottomline's bank clients can more optimally offer the ERP-banking experience their customers increasingly expect.

Adding to this, Rodney Nilson, Vice President of Product Management for Digital Banking at Bottomline, stated that banks face pressure to deliver more than transactions. They require speed, security, and simplicity where customers work daily. Embedding banking in ERP achieves this objective, providing banks with a method to strengthen relationships and maintain competitive positioning.

The solution applies user entitlements and payment limits within ERP workflows to facilitate control and lower fraud risk. The API-driven design comes as a replacement for file-based processes, increasing scalability and resilience while supporting ACH, wire transfers, and business-to-business and business-to-consumer transactions.

Market positioning in treasury connectivity

Koxa specialises in ERP-banking connectivity, providing API-based integration between banking systems and enterprise software. Bottomline offers payment processing, cash management, and digital banking platforms for financial institutions and corporations.

The partnership addresses demand for Embedded Finance capabilities in business software, reducing manual reconciliation processes and payment file generation. Banks deploying ERP-banking integrations aim to scale corporate customer engagement and decrease migration risk to competitor institutions offering integrated treasury services.