Bluecopa has announced the raise of USD 7.5 million Series A, aiming to further develop autonomous finance operations for enterprises.

Following this announcement, the round was led by Singapore-based Analog Partners, with continued participation from already existing investors Blume Ventures and Dallas Venture Capital.

In addition, this investment brings the total funds, including participation from leading founders and finance institutions, to USD 11.6 million. The Series A funding round represents an important step in Bluecopa’s strategy to further improve enterprise finance operations, as the funds are expected to be used in order to accelerate product optimisation in autonomous finance operations, as well as deepen the company's presence across the regions of APAC, North America, and the Middle East.

Ensuring finance teams automate on a foundation of secure, trusted, and fully governed data

According to the official press release, this funding will accelerate the development of autonomous finance, where routine processes run themselves and finance teams have the possibility to focus on strategic decisions. The company focused on designing specialised foundation models so every finance institution has an AI-native platform that improves how financial operations should work. At the same time, as AI is exposing the limits of legacy finance systems built for batches, silos, and manual controls, real-time, autonomous finance demands an AI-native architecture.

With this in mind, Bluecopa is expected to focus on enabling CFOs and finance teams to run end-to-end financial processes across continuous close, business reporting, receivables, as well as payables. Its AI-native, cloud-agnostic platform was developed in order to combine automation, analytics, and governance in order to replace manual, error-prone workflows with autonomous and secure finance operations, aiming to further optimise speed, accuracy, and decision-making at scale. At the same time, the platform delivers its proprietary AI, Samyx AI, which was designed to autonomously run financial processes with accuracy and scale, ensuring that finance teams automate on a foundation of trusted and fully governed data.