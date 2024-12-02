Blue Sky Bank has selected Jack Henry to modernise its core banking platform and optimise digital capabilities across commercial and retail operations.

Following this announcement, Blue Sky Bank has selected Jack Henry to modernise its core banking infrastructure and expand digital capabilities as the US-based institution pursues continued growth in commercial and retail banking markets.

The Oklahoma-based bank will implement Jack Henry's core processing platform alongside integrated digital and commercial solutions. In addition, the deployment aims to support the bank's dual focus on sophisticated commercial clients in metropolitan areas and retail customers seeking personalised banking services.

Technology deployment and strategic objectives

According to the official press release, Blue Sky Bank will adopt the Banno Digital Platform for retail banking operations, providing customers with self-service account management and financial data access. For commercial operations, which represent approximately 80% of the bank's business, the institution has selected LoanVantage to consolidate lending platforms and Treasury Management to deliver unified systems for clients and staff.

Moreover, according to a company official, the bank evaluated Jack Henry's open technology modernisation strategy and ongoing investment in research and development as key factors in the selection process. The vendor's cloud-based service delivery model aligned with Blue Sky Bank's objectives for scalable offerings whilst maintaining relationship banking practices.

Growth trajectory and market positioning

The technology implementation follows a two-year period during which the bank focused on IT fundamentals, including operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and cybersecurity infrastructure. At the same time, the modernised platform is intended to support future acquisitions and enable faster service delivery as the bank enters new territories.

Jack Henry's platform was developed in order to support commercial, small business, and retail banking clients through an integrated approach, positioning community and regional banks to compete with larger institutions whilst maintaining differentiated service models. Following this partnership, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.