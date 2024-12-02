Backbase has formed a strategic collaboration with VASS to accelerate digital modernisation for banks across Spain and Latin America, focusing on the wealth and business banking segments.

The Netherlands-based banking technology provider announced the collaboration on 12 February 2026. VASS operates as a digital transformation consultancy with financial services expertise. The partnership targets banks facing legacy infrastructure constraints preventing revenue capture in high-value segments.

Wealth and business banking remain underserved compared to retail banking, experiencing fragmented systems, manual processes, and disconnected customer experiences that limit growth and increase operational costs.

Progressive modernisation addresses infrastructure challenges

VASS contributes delivery capabilities, domain knowledge, and client relationships across Spanish and Latin American markets. On the other hand, Backbase provides AI-powered banking technology, unifying servicing and customer journeys into integrated platforms. The solution makes time-to-market more efficient, minimises complexity, and facilitates scalable growth.

The partnership combines Backbase's composable platform with VASS's implementation expertise, enabling banks to modernise progressively without disrupting existing operations. The solution supports accelerated product deployment, intelligent automation of manual processes, and customised experiences deepening customer relationships.

Specific operational challenges addressed include time-to-market bottlenecks from ageing infrastructure and technical debt, customer experience gaps creating vulnerability to digital competitors, operational inefficiencies limiting innovation capacity, and integration complexity slowing deployment and increasing risk.

Furthermore, the collaboration brings faster implementation cycles and reusable components, decreased total cost of ownership by eliminating point solutions and integration work, AI-powered personalisation driving cross-sell and customer lifetime value, and progressive modernisation minimising disruption while maximising business impact.

Market positioning in banking technology

Wealth management platforms require portfolio management, client reporting, advisor tools, and regulatory compliance capabilities. Business banking systems handle commercial lending, treasury services, trade finance, and cash management operations.

Banks across Spain and Latin America can engage through Backbase or VASS to explore implementation opportunities and deployment roadmaps. Both organisations commit to long-term partnership evolution, including co-developed AI capabilities, market-specific solution blueprints, and joint customer success programmes.