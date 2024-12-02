Beeks Financial Cloud Group has launched Market Edge Intelligence, an AI and machine learning solution for passive monitoring or capital markets data.

The move offers colocation facilities real-time AI analytics and predictive intelligence features for actionable insights that can bring significant cost savings and operational productivity. This is an opportunity for those who want to buy side firms, brokers, market makers, venues, and exchanges.

More about the announcement

Beeks Group is a managed cloud provider that offers an Infrastructure-as-a-Service model optimised for low-latency private cloud computing, connectivity, and analysis. The company aims to offer its clients the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience. Beeks is ISO 27001 certified, offering security aligned with global requirements.

Market Edge Intelligence analyses data directly at the network edge to eliminate propagation delays. The anomaly detection capabilities use context-aware patter analysis to review information from trading calendars, market events and infrastructure baselines, offering predictive alerts before anomalies occur. Predictive analytics use live and historical telemetry to forecast performance deviations, capacity constraints, and risk scenarios, reducing operational risk and maintaining the quality of the trading infrastructure.

Another feature of Beeks’ solution is its trading signal generation, which extracts real-time insights such as arbitrage signals and order flow irregularities from the network and order data. This data is invisible to traditional feeds and databases. Market Edge Intelligence is built on open architecture with native Kafka and QuestDB integration, supporting major exchange protocols. It processes data locally to generate actionable insights before latency impacts trades.

The solution can be integrated in multiple ways, including as part of Beeks analytics, as a standalone product to operate on a firm’s own data, or as a hybrid integration with existing tools and APIs.