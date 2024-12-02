Atlas Invest raises USD 25 million

Atlas Invest has raised USD 25 million in funding led by BlackRock to support its expanded access to institutional-grade real estate debt investments.

Offering proprietary AI technology, data-driven processes across sourcing, underwriting, and servicing, and rigorous risk-management, Atlas aims to transform how private credit investors access and scale real estate debt investments in the US.

Offering private credit opportunities in commercial real estate

Atlas Invest is a fintech platform aiming to transform real estate bridge financing. Utilising human expertise, proprietary AI and end-to-end infrastructure, the company simplifies loan processes for borrowers, offering institutional and accredited investors access to high-quality portfolios backed by real estate in US markets.

The funds will strengthen the company’s ability to deploy and manage senior, real estate-backed loans with institutional discipline. This supports regular income generation and strict risk management. Right now, due diligence to assess risk on deals is costly, slow, and limited. The company plans to tackle these challenges by offering institutional-grade due diligence at regular levels, leveraging a broader pool of information and continuously monitoring to mitigate risk.

Atlas Invest believes that the market is shifting, and investors demand income strategies that offer security, predictability, and professional oversight. This is why Atlas was designed to deliver underwriting and monitoring at software speed and combine an operating platform with a responsible credit approach. This allows the company to offer even more transparency and convenience in real estate debt.

The funding follows Atlas’s other recent funding round, where it raised USD 11 million. This capital was used to fund more deals and support the next stage of growth for clients. The current collaboration and funds will be utilised to accelerate the shift towards more accessible fixed-income solutions, making real estate debt opportunities available to a wider range of brokers and investors than before.