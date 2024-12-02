ANZ has deployed Salesforce's Agentforce 360 platform within its Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system for business banking operations, positioning itself among the first banks in Asia-Pacific to implement the technology at scale.

The Australia-based bank announced the rollout in February 2026 following completion of a national deployment to business bankers and frontline teams. The CRM platform replaces legacy systems and consolidates data from 20 separate platforms into a unified dashboard.

The implementation forms part of ANZ's 2030 Strategy, which includes plans to increase business banker headcount by nearly 50% while improving productivity through technology. The bank operates business and private banking services across Australia, New Zealand, and select Asia-Pacific markets.

Agentic AI executes multi-step banking tasks

Agentforce differs from conventional AI assistants by performing autonomous, multi-step tasks rather than providing information retrieval only. The platform generates real-time account summaries, which ANZ estimates will save bankers approximately one working month annually in data aggregation time.

A conversational interface enables bankers to query customer data, access insights, and navigate information without manual system searches. The platform automates workflow organisation, opportunity identification, and activity prioritisation based on customer data patterns.

ANZ business bankers use the system to manage commercial lending relationships, cash management services, and advisory functions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The CRM connects to core banking systems, transaction platforms, and external data sources to provide consolidated customer views.

Platform architecture consolidates banking data

The previous CRM infrastructure required bankers to access multiple systems to compile customer information, increasing the time spent on administrative tasks relative to client interaction. The consolidated platform reduces system navigation requirements and standardises data access protocols.

Salesforce's Agentforce operates on the company's Einstein AI framework, which processes natural language queries and executes actions across connected systems. The platform integrates with Salesforce's core CRM modules covering sales pipeline management, service case handling, and marketing automation.

ANZ has incorporated banker feedback into platform configuration and ongoing development. The bank continues to refine agentic workflows and output formats based on user experience data from the deployment.

Digital banking expansion timeline

ANZ plans to extend its ANZ Plus digital banking interface to most SME customers by late 2027. ANZ Plus currently serves retail customers with mobile-first banking functionality.