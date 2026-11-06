Anthropic has partnered with Plaid to let US consumers connect financial accounts to Claude for personalised finance guidance.

Through this partnership, users in the US can link their financial account information to Claude through Plaid, allowing the AI platform to draw on their actual account data when responding to finance-related queries.

From general answers to account-level guidance

Until now, the financial guidance available through AI platforms such as Claude has been general in nature. Connecting real account information changes that, as Plaid’s network becomes the channel through which Claude obtains the data it needs to tailor its responses to an individual user’s financial circumstances, rather than relying on generic information.

The integration is limited to read-only access. Claude can view the consumer data shared through the partnership, but it cannot move money between accounts. The restriction keeps the product in an informational role, separating the delivery of guidance from the execution of financial transactions.

Anthropic also stated that the personal finance feature will not include advertisements or sponsored recommendations.

How financial institutions are responding

The partnership comes as financial institutions adjust to the growing role of AI platforms in providing financial advice. Charles Schwab has said that it blocks personal agents that can complete financial tasks independently. Instead of opening customer accounts to third-party agents, the firm has developed its own AI assistant, which helps customers access insights using the company’s internal sources.

The two approaches differ in where AI-driven guidance sits and how customer data reaches it. In Anthropic’s model, consumers choose to grant a third-party AI platform read-only access to their account information via a data network. In Schwab’s model, the institution keeps AI functionality within its own environment and restricts external agents that act autonomously.

Because the Claude integration excludes the ability to move funds, it does not extend to the type of independent task completion that Schwab has said it blocks. Even so, the contrast highlights questions that banks, brokerages, and data networks are likely to face as AI platforms move closer to customers’ financial data: who controls access to account information, what actions AI systems are permitted to take, and whether guidance is delivered by third-party platforms or by the institutions that hold the accounts.