Digital business bank Allica has applied for a Swedish banking licence, marking its first step into an EU market, since it was authorised in 2019.

According to the announcement, if the application will be approved, the Swedish licence would also serve as a platform for further expansion into other EU markets over the longer term. The bank cited several reasons for choosing Sweden as its first international market, including the size of the country's business lending market, the concentration of market share among incumbent banks, a highly digitalised economy, and the standing of its financial regulator. Allica also noted that established businesses in Sweden face banking challenges similar to those it has already addressed in the UK.

The application is subject to review and approval by Finansinspektionen, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Funding and growth background

The expansion follows Allica's Series D funding round in February 2026, which raised approximately USD 155 million and valued the bank at close to USD 1.2 billion. At the time, Allica said the funding would support its next phase of growth, including its first move beyond the UK market, among other.

Allica has built its UK business around established companies with between five and 250 employees, a segment it says accounts for around a third of the UK's GDP but has been underserved by high-street banks and digital challengers alike.

Regulatory and policy context

The application has drawn comment from UK government figures. Lucy Rigby, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, welcomes Allica's move into other European markets and points to the UK's positioning as a base for financial services firms.

In addition, Allica's expansion illustrates a broader pattern among UK-authorised fintechs seeking growth in EU markets, where digital banking infrastructure and regulatory frameworks vary by jurisdiction. For example, earlier in 2026, Zilch acquired Fjord Bank, following the same EU expansion initiative.

The outcome of the Finansinspektionen review will determine the pace and scope of Allica's entry into continental Europe, as well as any subsequent applications in other EU markets under a Swedish base.