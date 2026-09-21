The FintechOS platform, which supports banks, insurers, and other financial services companies across the US and Europe, will use the funding to expand its US operations, deepen its European client base, and scale the delivery practice behind its AI-native platform. The round was provided by current shareholders Bek Ventures, IFC, Cipio Partners, and Molten Ventures, together with a senior debt facility from Santander CIB.

The financing follows a first half of 2026 in which the company reported profitability alongside 40% year-on-year growth in recurring revenue, driven largely by 130% growth in its US business. Operational EBITDA rose by more than 102% year-on-year over the same period. FintechOS expects to close 2026 with more than twenty new financial institution clients on its platform, FintechOS 8.

US expansion and European consolidation

A partnership with Finxact, part of Fiserv, adds to an existing agreement with Finastra Phoenix, extending FintechOS's reach among banks and credit unions. Its US client roster includes ESL Federal Credit Union, Vibrant Credit Union, Hanscom Federal Credit Union, Farmers Bank of Willards, and MHG Insurance.

In Europe, FintechOS is consolidating its position with new customers in the UK, alongside existing relationships with BRD Groupe Société Générale, Admiral, CEC Bank, Howden, Bankinter, and Groupama, among others.

AI-native platform reshapes delivery model

As per the announcement, FintechOS's platform allows non-technical users to configure financial products and offers through Dex, its AI copilot, as part of a broader set of Unified Product Operations capabilities. Unified Product Operations refers to an approach in which a financial institution consolidates a product's full lifecycle, from design and launch to pricing, origination, and servicing, into a single operational flow.

In addition, FintechOS is introducing a forward-deployed delivery model built around client-facing pods, each comprising a forward-deployed technical consultant and engineer. These pods are intended to work directly with client product teams to configure and launch products, with the aim of reducing time to market and the total cost of ownership for clients.