NewsFintech

Citi and Mastercard roll out Smart Subscriptions in the UAE

Stefana Apetrei

Stefana Apetrei

21 Sep 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipfinancial servicesfinancial institutionspayments
Countries:
United Arab Emirates

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