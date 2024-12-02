Allica Bank has raised USD 155 million in a Series D round, valuing the UK-based SMB digital bank at nearly USD 1.2 billion.

Following this announcement, Allica Bank, a UK-based digital bank focused on small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has secured USD 155 million in a Series D funding round. The investment was led by Ventura Capital, with participation from GLG, Sona AM, and existing investors TCV and Blue Owl. The round comprises primarily common equity alongside a portion of additional Tier 1 equity capital, and values the company at close to USD 1.2 billion.

The funds are earmarked for three broad priorities: continued lending growth, further development of Allica's proprietary technology stack — including the application of AI to SMB lending processes — and the bank's first expansion beyond the UK.

Strategic and regulatory context

According to the official press release, the Series D raise arrives at a moment of sustained policy interest in fintech growth in the UK. The SMB banking segment has historically been underserved by incumbent institutions, with businesses of this size often facing slower credit decisions, limited product optionality, and fragmented service models. Allica's model — combining a full-stack proprietary platform with a focus on AI integration across both front and back-office processes — is positioned to address those structural gaps. The bank's international expansion, while not yet detailed in terms of target markets or timelines, represents a significant strategic shift after years of UK-only operations.

For the broader fintech ecosystem, the round signals continued investor appetite for focused, technology-driven challengers in business banking, particularly those with demonstrated lending scale and a clear path to profitability metrics. The inclusion of both new and returning institutional investors across the capital structure also points to a degree of confidence in Allica's medium-term trajectory.

