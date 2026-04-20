Alkami Technology, a US-based digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions listed on Nasdaq, has announced the launch of Alkami Code Studio, an AI-powered development capability enabling developers to build, extend, and deploy solutions on the Alkami Platform.

The tool is currently available through a limited beta programme, unveiled at the company's Alkami Co:lab 2026 event.

Alkami Code Studio is an AI-powered assistant designed to support the creation, validation, and deployment of software development kit (SDK) components within a secure, governed environment. It generates standards-aligned, design-compliant components powered by closed-loop large language models operating within Alkami's secure infrastructure, keeping customer code private within the ecosystem. The tool is embedded within the Alkami SDK Wizard alongside the One-Click SDK Manager, which enables self-managed deployments across staging and production environments.

MCP development and broader AI strategy

Alongside Code Studio, Alkami is developing a secure AI access layer using the Model Context Protocol, designed to enable conversational interactions with institutional data. The company describes these capabilities as still evolving, reflecting a longer-term focus on helping financial institutions make faster, more informed decisions through emerging AI technologies.

The Code Studio development has been conducted in collaboration with financial institution customers, including Patelco Credit Union, which has participated in early testing. As demand for SDK-driven customisation grows, financial institutions are seeking ways to scale development workflows while managing compliance and governance requirements specific to regulated banking environments.

Broader availability of Alkami Code Studio is planned for the future, with the company currently inviting financial institutions on the Alkami Platform to participate in shaping its development through the beta programme.

Commenting on the news, Deep Varma, Chief Technology Officer at Alkami, said Code Studio reflects a commitment to embedding AI into the platform in meaningful ways, helping financial institutions move faster while maintaining the governance, security, and control they require.