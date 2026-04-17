Banco Plata has raised USD 405 million in a Series C round valuing the Mexico-based fintech at USD 5 billion.

The round was led by Bicycle Capital and included participation from Kora, the Qatar Investment Authority, and BTG Pactual. With this raise, Plata's investor base now spans sovereign wealth funds, global asset managers, venture firms, and US university endowments.

Rapid growth in an underbanked market

Founded in 2023 by former employees of Russia-based Tinkoff, Plata offers digital loans and payment services to consumers in Mexico, one of the region's most underserved markets for formal financial products. The company began fully operating as a bank in March 2026 and has since expanded its active credit-card customer base from one million in March 2025 to more than 3.5 million at the time of the announcement.

Revenue has scaled in parallel, with the company reporting more than USD 600 million in annualised revenue in under three years of operation. Its loan portfolio grew approximately 170% in 2025 to nearly 10 billion Mexican pesos (approximately USD 563 million), according to regulatory filings.

The funding round arrives against a broader recovery in regional venture activity. Latin America attracted approximately USD 6.2 billion in venture funding in 2025, the highest level since 2022, according to PitchBook data.

Strategic positioning and expansion outlook

According to Bloomberg Linea, the company has indicated that it is exploring a potential initial public offering, though no timeline has been disclosed.

While Plata remains focused on Mexico for the near term, it received regulatory approval to operate as a financial institution in Colombia in July 2025, suggesting a potential gradual regional expansion strategy is under consideration. The financial institution is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.