Australia-based Airwallex has introduced an AI-powered assistant integrated into its platform to automate workflows and reduce onboarding friction for global finance operations.

Following this announcement, the AI assistant, embedded directly in the Airwallex WebApp, was designed to guide businesses through multi-currency transactions, regulatory requirements, and platform-specific processes.

In addition, it will also provide real-time responses based on user data and is set to execute certain tasks autonomously, aiming to shorten the time between account creation and first transaction.

Onboarding and operational support

According to the official press release, the assistant addresses common setup challenges by enabling users to configure accounts through conversational commands rather than manual navigation. It also has the possibility to open global accounts, activate payment methods, issue corporate cards, and sequence required setup steps without prior platform knowledge. For ongoing operations, the tool will provide transaction status updates, payment tracking, fee breakdowns, and visibility into fund movements. Moreover, when issues require human intervention, the assistant routes requests to appropriate support teams.

Current functionality includes creating corporate cards and monitoring payment applications. At the same time, planned features include generating payment links, configuring approval workflows through natural language input, and suggesting optimal transfer methods or currencies when standard routing fails. The system is also expected to recognise recurring transaction patterns and pre-populate transfer details for frequent recipients.

Platform integration and future development

Airwallex positions the assistant as the initial component of a broader AI integration across its product suite. With this in mind, the company plans to extend automation to include default account configurations, proactive recommendations for payments and foreign exchange transfers, as well as analytical capabilities using customer transaction data.

The tool was developed in order to operate within the existing Airwallex infrastructure for businesses managing cross-border payments and multi-currency accounts. At the same time, the process of implementation targets includes reducing manual data entry, minimising configuration errors, and automating repetitive financial tasks over time.