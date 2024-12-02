AAZZUR closes EUR 2 million funding round

AAZZUR has announced the closing of a EUR 2 million funding round, which is focused on scaling Embedded Finance for brands and platforms.

Following this announcement, the funding round will focus on the process of expanding platform use cases and accelerating go-to-market activity.

In addition, the EUR 2 million funding round was oversubscribed and led by Haatch Ventures. Other institutional investors that participated included Alert Venture Foundry, Alumni Ventures, Great Stuff Ventures, Tyr Ventures, and Tenity, with several notable investors being industry insiders who built or led the first wave of fintechs.

Expanding use cases, accelerating go-to-market, and scaling with focus

AAZZUR represents a company that was developed in order to deliver Embedded Finance orchestration across banking, cards, lending, and wealth, while also powering card, loyalty, and expense solutions with enterprise-grade flexibility.

According to the official press release, AAZZUR raised the funding in order to accelerate the go-to-market activities of its orchestration platform, while also enabling brands and platforms to integrate financial products faster and more cost-effectively, without the overall operational burden of building in-house. At the same time, the investment is expected to support deeper use case expansion and more proactive commercial activity as AAZZUR also moves to claim its position as a one-stop shop for orchestration in fintech integration.

Furthermore, the company aims to provide a secure orchestration platform that accelerates time to market, as well as lower integration costs. AAZZUR will also focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

The funding is expected to focus on the strategy of supporting