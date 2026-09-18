Thought Leader InsightsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

What happens when you take the logic of a prediction market and put it on crypto infrastructure?

MC

Mirela Ciobanu

18 Sep 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
cryptocurrencyprediction marketsbettinggamblingKalshiPolymarketregulationdata
Countries:
World

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