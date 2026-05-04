Western Union has partnered with Fireblocks to operationalise USDPT, its proprietary US dollar-backed stablecoin, across its global agent network. The rollout will begin in the Philippines and Bolivia, with expansion planned throughout 2026. The infrastructure stack draws on Fireblocks' platform alongside Dynamic's embedded wallet technology and TRES' financial operations platform, both recently acquired by Fireblocks, enabling Western Union to settle with agents in USDPT from launch.

USDPT is positioned as the settlement layer for a broader set of consumer financial services, targeting markets where access to US dollars is constrained, local currencies face volatility, or formal banking infrastructure remains limited. Holders will be able to store value in dollars, determine when to convert to local currency, and use balances for spending and transfers across Western Union's network.

Infrastructure stack and operational design

Fireblocks provides the treasury and settlement backbone: custody, policy controls, and a Payments Engine for issuance and movement of USDPT, with the Fireblocks Network connecting Western Union to more than 2,400 institutional counterparties across more than 100 countries for liquidity and settlement purposes.

Dynamic supplies the non-custodial embedded wallets used by Western Union's agents to hold USDPT. These wallets are also intended to serve as the foundation for additional services the company may deploy in subsequent phases.

TRES addresses the financial reporting layer by consolidating on-chain data from Western Union's USDPT stack, covering wallet operations, treasury management, and qualified custody, and translating it into SWIFT MT940 and MT942 bank statement formats. This output feeds directly into Western Union's existing financial reporting cycles, allowing USDPT to function within the company's day-to-day finance systems from the outset.

The combined infrastructure is designed to bridge the operational and reporting requirements of a regulated stablecoin programme with the systems Western Union already runs at scale.

Strategic context

Western Union has operated cross-border money movement infrastructure for more than 170 years. The USDPT initiative represents a move to migrate settlement onto stablecoin rails, reflecting a wider industry shift as payment networks seek to reduce friction and cost in international transfers. Stablecoins have attracted growing regulatory and commercial attention globally, with the US in particular advancing legislative frameworks to govern dollar-backed digital assets in 2025 and into 2026.

By beginning the rollout in the Philippines and Bolivia, two markets with significant remittance flows and, in the case of Bolivia, notable constraints on dollar access, Western Union is piloting USDPT in contexts where the utility of a programmable digital dollar is likely to be most immediately evident. The phased global expansion through 2026 suggests a measured, compliance-conscious approach to scaling the programme.

Fireblocks describes itself as securing more than USD 14 trillion in digital asset transactions across its enterprise client base, positioning it as infrastructure for institutional-grade stablecoin operations rather than retail-facing applications.