Visa and WeFi have announced a collaboration to explore on-chain banking and stablecoin-based payment use cases across selected markets.

The partnership centres on integrating WeFi's decentralised finance infrastructure with Visa's global payment network, with the aim of enabling stablecoin-backed spending at points of acceptance where Visa is supported. At launch, the collaboration will focus on regulated stablecoins suited for everyday transactions, with additional digital assets to be considered over time. Expansion into further markets will be subject to local regulatory approvals and issuing partnerships.

Bridging on-chain value and regulated payment rails

WeFi describes its platform as an orchestration layer between decentralised finance and regulated payment infrastructure. The company's deobanking model is designed to separate asset control from payment execution, allowing users to retain choice over how their digital assets are held while still operating within regulated issuing and compliance frameworks. This stands in contrast to crypto card products built on fully custodial setups, which do not offer the same degree of user control over asset custody.

Moreover, the collaboration addresses a broader structural shift in financial services. As stablecoins and tokenised assets gain traction as settlement instruments, demand is growing for infrastructure capable of translating on-chain value into everyday economic activity. For users, the practical implication is the ability to spend stablecoin-backed balances without manual conversion steps. For businesses, the model offers cross-border payments with faster and more predictable settlement, without requiring changes to existing payment operations.

Visa has been active in digital asset payments for several years, having previously worked on programmable payment pilots and stablecoin settlement infrastructure. This latest collaboration extends that work by connecting Visa's network directly to WeFi's on-chain banking architecture, with an explicit focus on operating within established regulatory frameworks.

The rollout approach reflects the compliance-first positioning both companies have emphasised. Rather than a simultaneous global launch, the partnership will expand region by region, contingent on regulatory conditions in each market. This phased model is consistent with how regulated digital asset products have generally been brought to market, particularly in jurisdictions where stablecoin frameworks are still being finalised.

WeFi positions its offering as a response to an uneven global distribution of access to modern financial services. Its deobanking model aims to provide familiar payment experiences while allowing users to interact with digital assets in a more transparent and flexible manner than conventional banking products typically permit.

The collaboration between Visa and WeFi reflects a wider trajectory in the payments industry, where crypto-native infrastructure is increasingly being designed for integration with existing regulated systems rather than as a parallel alternative to them.