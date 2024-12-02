The UK government has announced it will ban cryptocurrency donations to political parties, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer stating the measure is necessary to prevent illicit funds from entering the political system through the anonymity inherent in crypto transactions.

The ban will be applied retrospectively to donations of any amount from the date of announcement, once legislative changes have been made through amendments to the Representation of the People Bill.

The decision follows the Rycroft review, commissioned in response to concerns about foreign financial interference in British democracy. The review, led by former senior civil servant Philip Rycroft, made 17 recommendations. The government has accepted the crypto donation ban and a separate cap on donations from British citizens living abroad, set at GBP 100,000 annually. Parties will have 30 days to return donations that exceed the overseas cap once the rules take effect, after which criminal penalties will apply.

Regulatory rationale and political context

Housing Secretary Steve Reed stated that the anonymity inherent in crypto transactions creates a clear route for the illicit channelling of money into politics, which undermines public confidence in the electoral system. The ban will remain in place until the Electoral Commission and Parliament are satisfied that sufficient regulation exists to address those risks.

The measure is particularly relevant to Reform UK, currently the only Westminster party known to have received cryptocurrency donations. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage announced in May 2025 that his party would accept Bitcoin donations and confirmed receipt of donations in October 2025. A Reform UK spokesperson previously stated that all crypto donations are converted to cash by a regulated third party and that the party holds no wallet. The Electoral Commission has confirmed that no parties have reported cryptoasset donations to the regulator to date.

The announcement follows the Electoral Commission disclosing that Reform UK received a GBP 9 million donation from British cryptocurrency investor Christopher Harborne, described as the largest single donation by a living person to a UK political party. Harborne is British but resident in Thailand, placing him within the category of overseas donors now subject to the new cap.