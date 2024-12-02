Dynamic and Fireblocks have launched native embedded wallet infrastructure for The Open Network, targeting developers building financial applications inside Telegram.

The announcement addresses what the companies describe as a persistent technical bottleneck for developers seeking to build financial products on TON. Until now, launching blockchain-based applications required deploying wallet contracts, managing upgrades, and constructing custom transaction logic, a process that significantly extended time-to-market.

Automating wallet deployment on TON

Dynamic's infrastructure automatically provisions fully functional TON wallets for end users. Through the process of removing the need for developers to manage wallet contracts or transaction logic manually, the platform is intended to reduce the time required to move from concept to live product. The solution combines Dynamic's embedded wallet layer with Fireblocks' custody, governance, and compliance infrastructure, forming a unified stack for wallet deployment and transaction management on TON.

The integration targets developers building inside Telegram Mini Apps, a rapidly expanding environment for commerce and financial services. TON has emerged as the primary infrastructure layer for payments and digital asset applications within Telegram, which reports a global user base of more than one billion people.

Infrastructure context and market positioning

The launch comes against a backdrop of stablecoin adoption as a global payment rail. According to figures cited in the announcement, stablecoins processed more than USD 46 trillion in transaction volume in 2025, reflecting growing institutional and developer interest in blockchain-based settlement infrastructure.

The combined platform is designed to support a range of applications beyond payments, including trading platforms, gaming economies with automatically generated asset wallets, and commerce platforms enabling payments and settlements within messaging environments. By consolidating wallet deployment, asset security, and operational controls within a single stack, the infrastructure also positions itself to support agentic commerce use cases, scenarios in which bots, assistants, and Mini Apps initiate and settle transactions natively within Telegram.

For the broader TON ecosystem, the integration represents a step towards reducing the fragmentation developers currently face when assembling infrastructure from multiple vendors. As messaging platforms continue to expand their financial services capabilities, consolidated developer tooling is increasingly relevant to the speed and scale at which new applications can be brought to market.