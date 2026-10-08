The UK Treasury has appointed six banks to manage the pilot issuance of its Digital Gilt Instrument, expected by Q1 2027.

The UK Treasury has appointed Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, Morgan Stanley, NatWest, and RBC Capital Markets as Joint Lead Managers for the pilot issuance of the Digital Gilt Instrument (DIGIT). The digitally native government bond is expected to be issued by the first quarter of 2027 as part of the government’s work to test distributed ledger technology (DLT) across the UK sovereign debt market. The six banks will provide traditional lead manager services, including underwriting, investor engagement, and distribution on issuance day.

Building on the HSBC platform

The appointments follow the government's selection of HSBC, earlier in 2026, as the supplier of the blockchain platform that will be used to issue, distribute, and settle the digital gilts. With both the technology provider and the lead managers now in place, the core components of the pilot have been assigned, and HSBC holds a dual role as platform supplier and one of the six joint lead managers. According to the Treasury, the pilot will test how blockchain can be applied across the issuance and full life cycle of the bond, rather than at a single stage of the process.

The initiative reflects growing interest among governments and large financial institutions in using the technology that underpins cryptocurrencies to change how securities are created and transferred. This process, known as tokenisation, is expected to make transactions and record-keeping for assets such as bonds, stocks, and funds faster and less costly. By applying it to sovereign debt, the UK is testing the approach on one of the core instruments of its capital markets.

Policy objectives and market challenges

The DIGIT pilot forms part of the UK's broader effort to digitise wholesale financial markets and strengthen the country's competitiveness as new technologies reshape finance. Lucy Rigby, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, stated that digitalisation is central to ensuring the UK can become a global hub for digital assets, adding that the government's commitment to issuing a digital gilt is a core part of this agenda.

Despite increasing activity, digitally issued securities still account for only a small share of global markets. One contributing factor is the lack of liquid secondary markets for some of these assets, which limits trading once instruments have been issued. With the sale expected by the first quarter of 2027, the pilot is set to provide the UK with practical evidence on whether blockchain-based infrastructure can support the issuance, distribution, settlement, and life cycle of a government bond.