Triple-A has enabled stablecoin payment acceptance at LuxLexicon's Singapore store, marking an expansion of digital currency payments into luxury resale retail.

Singapore-based Triple-A has announced it is enabling stablecoin payments at LuxLexicon, a luxury handbag resale and consignment platform under Carousell Group, at its Palais Renaissance store in Singapore. The service applies to selected luxury handbag purchases and targets digitally native customers seeking alternative payment options. LuxLexicon was founded in 2016 and offers both online and in-store experiences for curated luxury resale.

Triple-A's infrastructure handles real-time stablecoin conversion to local currency at locked-in exchange rates, with next-day bank settlement, allowing the merchant to receive funds in Singapore dollars without bearing currency conversion risk.

Merchant rationale and payment context

The integration addresses two specific friction points for luxury retail customers: currency transfer costs and credit card fees, which can be material for high-value transactions. For international shoppers in particular, stablecoin payments offer a direct settlement mechanism that bypasses the FX and fee layers associated with cross-border card transactions.

Triple-A notes that merchants on its platform have observed higher average order values among customers paying with digital currencies, with this segment tending to spend more and showing a preference for premium retail environments. LuxLexicon's positioning in the luxury resale segment makes it a relevant test case for this dynamic.

Triple-A supports 1,000 enterprise customers worldwide and enables more than 700 million people to pay with digital currencies across its network.

No figures on the volume of stablecoin transactions anticipated at the LuxLexicon store or the specific stablecoins accepted have been disclosed.