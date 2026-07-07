Türkiye-based digital asset platform Paribu has launched decentralised finance (DeFi) access within its app, covering decentralised exchange (DEX) trading, perpetual contracts through Hyperliquid, and option markets through Polymarket, alongside opening a waitlist for equity trading. The moves form part of the exchange's shift towards offering crypto, DeFi, yield, and equities within a single application.

Self-custodial DeFi access within a centralised exchange interface

Paribu said it is the first regulated exchange to offer both Hyperliquid perpetuals and Polymarket option markets directly within a centralised exchange (CEX) interface, without requiring a separate wallet application. Users access DeFi features using their existing Paribu account and balance, with positions held in a self-custodial setup, meaning assets remain in the user's own wallet at all times rather than being held by the exchange.

Market context in Türkiye

According to data from TRM Labs published in April 2026, Türkiye ranks fifth globally in retail crypto trading activity, recording USD 40 billion in trading volume in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 7% year-on-year at a time when global trading volume contracted by 11%. Paribu said that, prior to this launch, retail investors in Türkiye had limited access to on-chain perpetual or option markets, with existing Hyperliquid and Polymarket integrations primarily reaching users already operating within DeFi wallet environments. Paribu's integration is aimed at users who manage their primary crypto holdings within a single application and have not previously used separate DeFi wallets.

A company official described the integration as a step towards building a single application covering crypto, DeFi, equities, and yield, adding that the company plans to further expand its offering to include US equities and Borsa Istanbul-listed stocks.

Perpetuals and prediction markets

Perpetual contracts are accessible through the DeFi section of the Paribu app, with trades routed directly to Hyperliquid's decentralised blockchain and positions held onchain in the user's self-custodial wallet. Hyperliquid has processed more than USD 4 trillion in cumulative trading volume and leads the decentralised exchange market by open interest, according to Paribu. The protocol's builder code programme has distributed more than USD 85 million in revenue to frontend developers.

Curated prediction markets are also accessible through the same section of the app, with Paribu serving as the interface layer while execution and settlement occur onchain through Polymarket's infrastructure. Each contract is reviewed for integrity, liquidity depth, and risk profile before being made available. Prior to this integration, retail investors in Türkiye had not had access to option markets through an exchange interface, and Polymarket had not previously been offered by a centralised exchange through a fully self-custodial structure, according to Paribu.

Planned expansion into equities

Paribu holds establishment authorisation from Türkiye's Capital Markets Board (CMB) for its brokerage arm, which is awaiting its operating licence. Once licensed, the platform is expected to offer trading in NYSE, Nasdaq, and Borsa Istanbul-listed stocks. Real-time market data for all three exchanges is currently available free of charge to all users, with a waitlist open ahead of the launch of equity trading.