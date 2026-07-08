Robinhood has launched its Robinhood Chain public mainnet, introduced new stock tokens, and outlined agentic trading and DeFi expansion plans.

Robinhood Markets used an event in London to detail a package of decentralised finance (DeFi) and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven products, alongside plans to expand its services into additional markets. The announcements cover blockchain infrastructure, tokenised equities, lending, perpetual futures, and agentic trading tools.

Robinhood Chain and tokenised stocks

The company has launched the public mainnet of Robinhood Chain, a layer 2 blockchain built on the Arbitrum platform. According to Robinhood, the chain is designed to institutional standards and is intended to connect to the company's onchain user base. Partners deploying on the network from launch include Uniswap, which is setting up an automated market maker (AMM) to function as a public liquidity protocol, and Pleiades, which is deploying a separate AMM for proprietary trading. In addition, the company said the chain also integrates with Alchemy, BitGo, and Chainlink, and includes lending and borrowing functionality.

Alongside the chain, Robinhood has introduced new stock tokens, available through the Robinhood Wallet in more than 120 countries, subject to jurisdictional restrictions. The tokens can be traded around the clock and used within DeFi applications, including as collateral or within lending pools. Trading is supported through decentralised exchanges including Uniswap, Rialto, Lighter, Arcus, and 1Inch. The earlier version of the product, now referred to as Classic Stock Tokens, remains available through the Robinhood Europe app.

Lending, derivatives, and agentic trading

According to the official press release, Robinhood has begun rolling out Robinhood Earn to eligible US users, a self-custody lending product for the USDG stablecoin, offering an estimated 7% annual percentage yield (APY). The product uses the Morpho protocol for its lending infrastructure and includes insurance arranged through Lloyd's of London and RELM, intended to cover losses from cyber incidents or smart contract failures. The product was built with the support of category-defining partners like Steakhouse, Ethena, Spark, and Maple.

In the EU, Robinhood has extended its perpetual futures offering beyond crypto assets to include commodities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and foreign exchange (FX) pairs, such as gold, silver, and oil, with leverage of up to 10x. The company said crypto perpetual futures have been among its fastest-growing products in Europe since it expanded to 30 European countries last year. In the US, Robinhood is introducing maker order types for crypto traders, with fees as low as 0% depending on trading volume.

The company is also preparing to extend its agentic trading tools, which allow users to connect AI models to Robinhood's data and execution tools via its Trading MCP, from equities and options to crypto trading for eligible US users.