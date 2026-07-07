Revolut has announced it will delist USDT for eligible European users in compliance with the EU's MiCA regulation.

The UK-based fintech company has informed affected customers by email that USDT support will be phased out over the coming months. Users can purchase USDT until 6 July 2026, after which no further purchases will be accepted. Furthermore, customers will retain the ability to trade their existing holdings or transfer them to compatible third-party wallets until 31 August 2026. Any balance remaining after that date will be converted into the user's home currency at prevailing market value.

Revolut confirmed the change in a post on X on 3 July 2026, directing customers to a DefiLlama dashboard listing authorised crypto products. The company said the policy applies only to customers who received direct notification of the delisting, and that countries where USDT remains supported are unaffected.

MiCA compliance requirements

MiCA requires stablecoin issuers and crypto-asset service providers to obtain authorisation, hold adequate reserves, meet disclosure obligations, and operate under ongoing supervision before offering services in the EU. USDT has not secured MiCA authorisation, prompting several cryptocurrency platforms operating in the bloc to restrict access for European customers from 1 July 2026. Tether's chief executive officer, Paolo Ardoino, said ahead of MiCA's enactment that the regulation's reserve requirements were not compatible with the stablecoin's operating model, and raised concerns that certain reserve composition and liquidity rules could create difficulties for issuers under the new regime. European service providers have continued to adjust their product offerings to align with the framework.

Wider regulatory pressure on Tether

Separately, Tether suspended transactions on 131 wallets on the TRON blockchain after the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) expanded sanctions targeting cryptocurrency addresses linked to ISIS-K. The sanctions list added 134 addresses in total, comprising 131 TRON wallets and three Monero wallets tied to the sanctioned entity. Although unrelated to MiCA, the action reflects broader regulatory scrutiny of cryptocurrency markets across multiple jurisdictions, with implications for how stablecoin issuers manage compliance globally.

Revolut's decision forms part of a wider recalibration among EU-based crypto service providers as MiCA reshapes stablecoin access. Issuers unable to meet licensing, reserve, and disclosure requirements are likely to see reduced availability across regulated platforms in the region.