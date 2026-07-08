Flutterwave has secured a strategic investment from Circle Ventures, the venture capital arm of Circle Internet Group, to expand its USDC payments and settlement infrastructure across Africa. The investment comes amid growing demand for faster and more efficient cross-border transaction methods.

Integrating USDC into existing payment infrastructure

The investment supports Flutterwave's plan to integrate USDC settlement into its existing payment ecosystem, allowing businesses to receive payments in local currencies while settling transactions in the US dollar-backed stablecoin. The company said this approach is intended to reduce settlement delays and transaction costs, while enabling settlement outside conventional banking hours.

The announcement follows Flutterwave's participation in the launch of the Circle Payments Network in 2025, which the companies described as an earlier step in their collaboration on digital payment infrastructure across the continent.

Positioning stablecoins within regulatory frameworks

Flutterwave said the investment aligns with its strategy of positioning stablecoins as a component of financial infrastructure in Africa, while continuing to operate blockchain-based payment services within existing regulatory and compliance frameworks. The company said stablecoins are increasingly being adopted as infrastructure for cross-border payments, rather than remaining an experimental use case, though it did not specify additional regulatory measures beyond operating within current frameworks.

Company commentary on strategic direction

A company official said the investment is intended to support infrastructure for the next phase of cross-border money movement originating from Africa, describing stablecoins such as USDC as having moved beyond early-stage use into core financial infrastructure capable of changing how businesses transfer funds internationally. The official said embedding USDC settlement into Flutterwave's payments infrastructure is intended to allow businesses to move money more quickly and described the goal as positioning Flutterwave as a stablecoin gateway connecting African businesses to global markets.

Broader implications for African payments infrastructure

The investment reflects continued interest from stablecoin issuers in partnering with African payment providers to address longstanding challenges around cross-border settlement speed and cost. As adoption of USDC and other dollar-backed stablecoins grows across emerging markets, partnerships of this kind may indicate a broader shift toward blockchain-based settlement mechanisms operating alongside, rather than replacing, existing banking infrastructure in the region.