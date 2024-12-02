Thredd, a global payments processor, has partnered with Reap, a fintech and cross-border payments platform specialising in stablecoin-enabled card programmes.

Through the alliance, Thredd will offer Reap key infrastructure to power its physical and virtual card programmes, enabling the company’s expansion into the US and the LATAM region.

Supporting businesses to scale

As Reap follows its mission to expand, it chose Thredd to help with authorisation, transaction processing, fraud controls, tokenisation, and digital wallet integration. The two companies first partnered back in 2021 so Threadd could enable Reap to increase processing volume to millions in monthly transactions. With the payment processor’s help, Reap now manages high TPS volumes, integrates stablecoin-based repayment, and operates with 24/7 technical and account-level support.

Reap will focus on product development while Thredd supports its expansion, enabling B2B, B2B2C, and corporate clients to issue cards securely and quickly. The infrastructure offers initial design, tokenisation, and fraud prevention, being built to handle complex demands and needs.

The fintech expresses positive feelings about the collaboration with Thredd as it enables it to bring stablecoin-enabled infrastructure to its clients across major trade corridors for more efficient money movement. Following its business growth, the company is now focused on scaling its infrastructure to help clients better connect and improve their financial operations by leveraging its embedded business accounts and finance solutions.

The partnership between Thredd and Reap aims to demonstrate how modular payment infrastructure, supported by technical expertise, helps fintechs to scale operations across borders, turning card programmes into everyday global infrastructure. The two companies remain committed to offering safe solutions tailored to their clients’ needs and preferences while remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements of the industry and the domestic and global laws imposed by the market regulators.