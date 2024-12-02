EU-regulated onchain exchange 21X has adopted Chainlink in order to deliver market data onchain for its tokenized securities.

Following this announcement, with Chainlink's infrastructure in place, which secures several DeFi and has enabled multiple transaction values, 21X's market data will be automatically retrieved from onchain contracts, aggregated, and published in a standardised, machine-readable format on the Polygon network.

The Chainlink standard enables 21X to securely and reliably bring real-time, verifiable market data for tokenized securities onchain. In addition, through the process of integrating Chainlink into its regulated DLT trading venue, 21X will focus on delivering the transparency, auditability, and collateral utility that institutions require to move onchain.

More information on the Chainlink x 21X partnership

According to the official press release, live-in-production and powered by the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE), Chainlink is set to enable verifiable market data, including optimised bid and ask prices with corresponding quantities, as well as the last traded prices for securities listed on the 21X platform. This data can be accessed directly on the public Polygon blockchain in real-time, as it will enable an array of new use cases for EU-regulated tokenized equities, debt securities, and funds, from collateral in lending protocols to automated portfolio rebalancing.

With this in mind, with Chainlink's infrastructure in place, 21X's market data will be automatically retrieved from onchain contracts, aggregated, and published in a standardized, machine-readable format on the Polygon network. This CRE-powered workflow is set to provide a verifiable source of security for market participants, streamlining integration for developers. As a result, data from the 21X platform will be accessible by market participants as well as custody providers, DeFi protocols, and risk management systems, thereby unlocking real-time valuations for tokenized securities.

In the future, 21X plans to expand the integration with Chainlink in order to include pre-trade data, deeper analytics, and additional asset classes, continuing to optimise the utility of onchain markets. At the same time, all data will remain accessible via the 21X platform interface and onchain endpoints, which will give financial institutions, developers, and regulators alike the possibility to interact with live, high-integrity market data at the core of an evolving digital asset ecosystem. This integration represents an important step toward building a more transparent, composable, and efficient financial system, which will enable institutional capital to move onchain.