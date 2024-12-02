The Paypers has released the Web 3 Payment Acceptance Report 2025, designed to educate both traditional payment players and Web 3 innovators on the latest developments shaping the future of payments.

Why this report?

The Web 3 Payment Acceptance Report 2025 – Key Insights for Banks, Merchants, and PSPs bridges the gap between traditional finance and Web 3 by exploring how businesses and consumers can leverage Web 3 payment options, such as stablecoins, tokens, and CBDCs, for faster, more efficient money movement across borders. We’ve taken a bidirectional approach: demystifying legacy payment processes for Web 3 innovators and introducing modern technologies like DLT and blockchain to traditional players to foster mutual understanding.

It also breaks down core payment functions – authorisation, clearing, and settlement – to help all stakeholders navigate the evolving payments landscape with confidence.

The context

In 2025, refining knowledge around digital payments is more essential than ever. Technological advancements, creative approaches to established processes, and evolving regulations are accelerating innovation. The geopolitical landscape is also contributing to this momentum.

According to Triple-A, global crypto ownership surged to 560 million users in 2024, creating vast opportunities for both merchants and consumers. Research from Cryptorefills found that 80% of crypto shoppers now prefer stablecoins over volatile assets like Bitcoin or Ether. BVNK processed USD 12 billion in annualised stablecoin payment volume, while the global stablecoin market cap exceeded USD 200 billion in early 2025. Traditional players are also stepping in, SG-FORGE accelerated the rollout of its EUR CoinVertible stablecoin in 2024.

Overall, blockchain and digital assets are reshaping the financial system’s infrastructure, offering improved automation, faster settlement, better services, and lower transaction costs.

What to expect from the report

Key themes explored include:

From Legacy Systems to Decentralised Frontiers: Redefining Payment Ecosystems for the Modern Era – traditionally, TradFi has been centralised, heavily regulated, and offered familiar services such as loans, savings accounts, and investments. However, blockchain technology and DeFi are now presenting compelling use cases that address some of TradFi’s inefficiencies.

The Evolution of Digital Ledgers: from Siloes to Seamless Interconnectivity – financial institutions are moving beyond pilot projects toward full-scale implementation of blockchain systems. By 2025, major banks are expected to operate interconnected ledger networks for cross-border payments and settlements, driven by the rise of CBDCs, stablecoins, and tokenised assets.

From Crypto-Remote to Crypto-Inside: How PSPs are Adopting Stablecoins – in 2022, many in the payments industry saw stablecoins as a distant possibility. Fast forward to 2024, and stablecoin adoption is accelerating, annual transfer volumes reached USD 27.6 trillion, surpassing those of Visa and Mastercard. Regulatory support, institutional interest, and market competition are driving PSPs deeper into digital assets.

How to Integrate Crypto Payments into Your Business – as consumer demand for crypto payment options rises, businesses looking to attract high-value customers are embracing digital currencies. Cryptorefills data shows a growing number of users spending crypto on everyday goods, with stablecoins becoming the preferred choice for routine transactions.

Ushering in the Future of Crypto Payments with Stablecoins – stablecoins are becoming essential in payments, remittances, DeFi, and cross-border transactions. Their price stability ensures smooth fund transfers without value loss, making them a trusted option for consumers and businesses alike. Looking ahead, stablecoins will be central to global finance, tokenisation, and the evolution of DeFi.

Tokenization of Assets: New Payment Opportunities – the crypto market is expanding rapidly in both scale and global adoption, increasingly rivalling traditional payment methods. Banks are becoming more aware of this shift, with many moving quickly to launch crypto-related offerings, especially following the implementation of MiCA.

Navigating the Future of Digital Asset Regulation – clear crypto regulation is key to ensuring consumer protection, financial stability, and fair competition. Without it, businesses face uncertainty, hindering growth and investment.

Exclusive in-house research: the Web 3 ecosystem landscape

The Web 3 Payment Acceptance Report 2025 – Key Insights for Banks, Merchants, and PSPs includes exclusive research from The Paypers, featuring a detailed infographic that maps out the key players in the Web 3 payment ecosystem based on their capabilities. We’ve identified 10 core categories, each with subcategories, providing clear definitions and context for better understanding:

Crypto Payment Infrastructure (Rails & PSPs) Wallets & Custody Solutions Crypto Exchanges & Trading Platforms Fiat On/Off-Ramps & Liquidity Providers DeFi (Decentralised Finance) & Lending/Borrowing Protocols Institutional & Regulated Crypto Services Compliance, Identity & Blockchain Security Web 3 Infrastructure & Middleware NFTs, Tokenisation & Digital Assets Emerging Sectors in Web 3 & Crypto

This comprehensive map serves as a valuable resource for anyone looking to explore services and products within the Web 3 space.

Top industry collaborators

The Web 3 Payment Acceptance Report 2025 – Key Insights for Banks, Merchants, and PSPs features expert insights and real-world examples from leading companies such as Avail, BVNK, Circle, Cryptorefills, Crystal Intelligence, Fireblocks, INNOPAY, Ripple, SG-FORGE, Triple-A, and industry expert Neira Jones.

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our contributors and key media partners, Money Motion and UN:BLOCK 2025. Stay updated with the latest insights in Web 3 by downloading your free copy of the report.