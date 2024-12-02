BitGo sets up Brazilian unit for crypto custody services

BitGo has formally launched a subsidiary in Brazil as part of its international strategy to serve financial institutions seeking digital asset custody and treasury solutions.

The move comes in the context of expectations that Brazil may introduce new rules requiring local oversight of cryptographic keys, prompting the company to establish operations under BitGo Brasil Tecnologia Ltda.

The digital asset firm, which already holds regulatory approval under the European Union’s MiCA framework in Germany, stated that it is prioritising long-term presence in the country, regardless of Brazil’s final regulatory direction. Company officials said the local entity is intended to align services with Brazil’s evolving legislative landscape while offering infrastructure designed for domestic financial institutions.

Localised infrastructure for institutions

Services now available through BitGo's Brazilian operation include insured cold storage custody, over-the-counter trading, and corporate treasury management tools. These offerings are supported by audit-ready APIs, workflow automation, and technical assistance intended for institutions looking to increase operational efficiency and oversight over crypto-related holdings.

Representatives from BitGo explained that the decision to expand into Brazil was also driven by increasing demand among regional banks, brokerages, and asset managers for digital asset infrastructure that meets local standards. According to the company, the localisation effort incorporates not just regulatory compliance but also consideration for Brazil's broader economic and cultural environment.

A BitGo representative noted that the firm is positioning itself as a long-term partner for local institutions. They added that, regardless of how legislation evolves, the company intends to remain active in Brazil and adapt its services accordingly.

BitGo has been active in the digital asset space since 2013 and operates a global network of regulated entities. Its infrastructure supports a significant volume of digital asset transactions, particularly on the Bitcoin network, and caters to institutional clients looking for custody, trading, staking, and settlement services.