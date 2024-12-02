eToro has introduced Ethereum-based tokenized US equities and expanded its trading hours as part of its ongoing shift toward a blockchain-integrated infrastructure.

The new updates include 24/5 trading access to a range of US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), along with the launch of spot-quoted futures in selected European markets.

The tokenized equities, issued as ERC20 tokens on Ethereum, will represent shares in major US-listed companies. Users will be able to convert between these blockchain tokens and their underlying stock positions, retaining full redemption capability. The move extends eToro’s existing digital asset offerings, which already include tokenized commodities such as gold and silver.

Longer trading access and futures added in important markets

In the US, eToro has enabled 24/5 trading for 100 prominent stocks and ETFs. The extended window allows users to place trades beyond conventional market hours, with the intention of giving participants more flexibility in responding to market events across time zones.

Representatives from eToro indicated that the infrastructure update is designed to support growing demand for near-continuous trading access. They noted that the move reflects changes in how global retail users engage with markets, and that offering extended hours may provide more efficient entry and exit points for some strategies.

Meanwhile, in collaboration with CME Group, eToro has launched spot-quoted futures in several European jurisdictions. These contracts are designed to mimic spot pricing while incorporating extended expiry dates. They feature smaller contract sizes and simplified pricing mechanisms, targeting users looking for exposure to futures markets without the complexities of traditional contracts.

According to eToro officials, the product allows users to engage with both traditional and crypto markets from a single trading interface. There are plans to make spot-quoted futures available to a broader set of jurisdictions over time.

The combined updates reflect eToro’s ongoing focus on merging elements of regulated finance with decentralised access. The company has stated its aim to make all assets on its platform available in tokenized form over the long term, citing potential benefits such as 24/7 market access and better interoperability across financial ecosystems.