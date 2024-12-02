Mercurity Fintech secures USD 200 million from Solana

Mercurity Fintech has entered a USD 200 million Equity Line of Credit Agreement with Solana Ventures to implement a Solana-based digital asset treasury strategy.

The move supports MFH as an institutional participant in the Solana ecosystem, expanding into on-chain treasury deployment and protocol engagement. The company’s strategy includes three key focus areas, namely accumulating a large position in Solana-based (SOL) to build a value-added treasury, generating yield through staking, validator nodes, and Solana DeFi protocols, as well as investing in Solana-based projects, including real-world assets and tokenised finance products.

Accelerating Solana treasury

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York, Mercurity Fintech Holding is a group driven by blockchain infrastructure, offering technology and financial services. Through its subsidiaries, MFH wants to bridge TradFi and digital development across digital asset management, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions. The company’s current business includes distributed computing and storage, digital payment solutions, asset management, and a planned entry into online and traditional brokerage services.

MFH is adopting solutions beyond fintech infrastructure to contribute to the adoption of decentralised networks. As Solana is becoming a more prevalent layer for tokenised assets, real-time payments, and institutional-grade decentralised finance, it offers speed, cost-efficiency, and growing regulatory acceptance.

The initiative will allow MFH to expand into a high-performance blockchain ecosystem, acquiring multiple revenue streams and gaining potential for long-term value creation through Solana-based investments. This, however, will expose the company to crypto market volatility and regulatory uncertainties in the DeFi space, as well as dependency on the Solana ecosystem’s performance.