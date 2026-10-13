Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission has opened the Stock Exchange of Thailand to locally established Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

From 16 October 2026, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking Bitcoin and Ethereum will be able to trade on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), the country’s main stock exchange. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) announced that the permission applies only to crypto ETFs established locally, and that Bitcoin and Ethereum will be the only digital assets eligible for ETF listings during the initial rollout.

How the products are structured

Under the regulator’s framework, each crypto ETF must operate as a passive investment fund built to follow the spot price of either Bitcoin or Ethereum. The funds are therefore not permitted to pursue active strategies, and their performance is tied directly to the market price of the underlying asset.

The structure gives Thai investors a route to exposure to the two cryptocurrencies through regulated securities products, rather than requiring them to buy the assets directly and manage their storage. In practice, this places crypto exposure inside a listed, exchange-traded format on the SET, removing the need for investors to hold the underlying assets themselves.

A change in regulatory position

The approval represents a shift in Thailand’s approach. Until now, Thai regulators and politicians have been reluctant to allow Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, citing concerns that the products are too risky and could cause harm to investors. The SEC has now stated that its decision to permit spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs is a response to investor demand.

The opening is nonetheless limited in scope. According to the regulator, securities companies will not be allowed to facilitate investments in crypto ETFs listed overseas. Taken together with the requirement that eligible funds be locally established, this restriction directs Thai investor demand for regulated spot crypto exposure towards domestic products traded on the SET, rather than towards funds available in foreign markets.

By restricting eligibility to two cryptocurrencies, to passive spot-tracking structures, and to locally established funds, the SEC has opted for a controlled introduction of crypto-linked products to the national exchange.

For Thailand’s capital markets, the framework creates a regulated channel through which crypto exposure can be accessed on the main exchange, while keeping the products within domestic supervision.