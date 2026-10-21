Platforms building stablecoin-based treasury, card, and payment products on Tempo now have two more yield assets to choose from. Tempo has added support for Hastra-minted PRIME and wYLDS to Tempo Earn, its offering for embedding yield into customer products. The update gives platforms access to credit-based returns and DeFi-native yield products, alongside the yield assets already available on Tempo.

How PRIME and wYLDS connect to real-world lending

The new assets are linked to Figure's Democratized Prime marketplace, which connects lenders with pools of real-world loans. Figure is a blockchain-native capital marketplace focused on bringing lending, funding, and real-world asset markets onchain. Hastra, a protocol developed in partnership with Figure, brings these assets into decentralised finance (DeFi): users mint wYLDS through the protocol and stake it to receive PRIME. Both tokens are bridged to Tempo through Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol.

PRIME's return is tied to Figure's home equity line of credit (HELOC) lending operations and varies with borrower demand and pool utilisation. Tempo cites an indicative annual percentage yield (APY) of around 7%, an estimate based on the trailing 24-hour change in the token's net asset value, net of a 50-basis-point Hastra fee. Holders can unstake without a fixed lock-up and redeem PRIME for wYLDS, although redemption and conversion into other assets depend on the network, access route, and available liquidity. The Uniswap PRIME pool holds about USD 25 million in liquidity, and the asset is available to eligible customers globally, subject to local restrictions.

Matching yield options to customer needs

According to Tempo, the right yield asset depends on how customers use their funds, how quickly they need access, where they are located, and how much risk they accept. A card programme may prioritise balances that stay available for spending, while a treasury or savings product may offer a return linked to real-world lending. Adding PRIME and wYLDS lets platforms choose assets by liquidity, eligibility, risk, and intended use, without building separate products and infrastructure for each.

Through Tempo Earn, platforms decide which assets to offer, how rewards are split between the platform and its customers, and how funds move between earning, spending, payouts, and withdrawals. Tempo Zones help keep balances and activity private, while account policies and transfer controls define how funds can move. Fees are denominated in stablecoins, so users need no separate fee token. Figure provides the lending infrastructure, Hastra handles minting and access, and Tempo connects the assets to customer-facing products.