Sygnum, a global digital asset banking group, has launched a range of custody, trading, and lending solutions for layer-one cryptocurrency, Sui.

Sui is a Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed to make digital asset ownership private, fast, and secure. The initiative aims to broaden access for professional and institutional clients to the Sui ecosystem. The bank’s regulated product offering and infrastructure provide Sui with a trusted gateway to tap into the inflows from financial institutions, banks, asset managers, and HNWI.

Broadening access to the Sui ecosystem

Following the announcement, Sui will be fully integrated into Sygnum’s banking platform. The services added will include institutional-grade digital asset custody, spot and derivatives trading, staking, and Sui collateral-backed Lombard Loans, as well as a broad range of traditional securities.

Sui is developed by former Meta engineers at Mysten Labs to deliver crypto’s decentralised benefits with the familiarity of today’s internet. The Sui blockchain processes activity in parallel, so it is scalable in the same way that cloud services are. Sui supports a range of applications, including DeFi, instant payments, RWA tokenisation, and gaming. Additionally, it is an early player in Bitcoin Finance, enabling Bitcoin owners to engage with DeFi and earn, lend, and trade without giving up on security.

Sygnum, serving as the banking partners for Sui Foundation, aims to broaden regulated Sui ecosystem access and further expand reach to investors. Being one of the first Swiss banks to integrate and launch Sui into its banking platform in 2025, Sygnum offers services such as custody and trading, with Sui staking being launched in August. This provides yield-generating opportunities for token holders, followed by Lombard loans for additional liquidity.

Sygnum’s client base, spanning professional and institutional investors, as well as banks, can now gain access to SUI through a Swiss bank, with the asset SUI held off-balance sheet and bankruptcy remote.