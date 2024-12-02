SyFu, a project in the DePIN and GameFi space, has partnered with Salt Edge to integrate card payment data into its app.

SyFu is a Web3 lifestyle app focusing on transforming everyday payment data into NFTs and tokens through GameFi mechanics. Leveraging non-custodial wallets, decentralised IDs, and Soulbound Tokens, the company pushes for real-world spending with secure on-chain features.

Integrating card payment data

Through Salt Edge’s PSD2-compliant and globally connected open banking platform, the app can securely integrate credit and debit card payment data, without changing users’ existing and preferred payment methods. This aims to remove a recurring onboarding challenge regarding importing payment history manually. Now users are able to pay with their existing cards, and SyFu will automatically reflect their spending in NFT growth and token accumulation.

The partnership offers significant advantages such as an improved onboarding experience that increases adoption and retention, and an optimised DePIN infrastructure with real-time verifiable economic data. Additionally, Salt Edge’s connectivity with financial institutions across over 50 countries supports SyFu’s vision to create a borderless Web3 journey. The alliance also enables enterprises to design NFT-driven loyalty programmes and purchase-based rewards campaigns.

Using Salt Edge’s AISP licence from the UK’s FCA enables SyFu to safely expand internationally without handling separate local licensing. Coupled with ISO 27001 and PCI DSS certifications, the company focuses on compliance and security. SyFu has plans to expand in the EU and beyond in the near future, transforming daily spending into verifiable, onchain proof of contribution. The alliance also transforms the role of Open Banking in the Web3 sector, bridging fintech infrastructure with GameFi to offer more value from payment data.

SyFy believes that the partnership with Salt Edge is a step towards its goal to create a society where spending itself becomes an asset. Without changing their familiar payment methods, users can leverage new experiences that make daily spending an economic contribution that transforms into digital assets.