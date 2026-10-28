Solidgate has secured MiCA authorisation as a crypto-asset service provider to offer stablecoin custody, exchange, and payments in the EU.

Payment orchestration platform Solidgate has obtained a crypto-asset service provider (CASP) licence under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), allowing it to provide crypto-asset services under a single regulatory standard across 30 countries. Alongside its existing fiat payment services, the licence enables Solidgate to offer stablecoin custody on behalf of clients, exchange between fiat currencies and stablecoins, stablecoin payouts and cross-border payments, and stablecoin settlement of processing revenue.

Building on its own licence

According to Solidgate, holding its own licence gives it control over how client assets are held, how risk is managed, and how quickly it can scale its stablecoin services. These capabilities sit within Solidgate itself and are governed by its own compliance framework. The company describes the decision as a deliberate choice to build its stablecoin offering on its own licence and controls.

The authorisation followed months of preparation and regulatory review of Solidgate’s operations. The review covered governance and management, capital, custody arrangements, anti-money laundering controls, and operational resilience. According to Solidgate, the licence confirms that its framework meets the EU’s requirements for crypto-asset service providers.

Stablecoins as a payment rail

Stefan Dzhenkov, Head of APMs and Stablecoins at Solidgate, stated that holding its own licence changes the company’s position, noting that MiCA sets a high standard for crypto-asset services in Europe and that obtaining the licence required work across the whole team. According to Dzhenkov, Solidgate sees stablecoins as the next global payment rail and is moving early to build on the licence.

Solidgate connects merchants to more than 100 acquirers, payment service providers, and alternative payment methods through a single integration, with tools for routing, billing, and chargeback management. Adding stablecoin custody, exchange, and settlement places stablecoins alongside these existing options, allowing merchants to receive processing revenue in stablecoins as well as fiat currencies. As with all crypto-assets, stablecoin holdings carry a risk of loss.