Solflare has partnered with Snowdrop Solutions to integrate transaction enrichment into its self-custody debit card programme.

The partnership aims to provide cardholders with clearer, more structured visibility over their spending activity, bringing the transaction experience in line with neobanking standards.

Solflare Card is a self-custody debit card that allows users to make payments directly in USDC without requiring pre-loading or prior conversion of digital assets. The card links directly to users' Solflare Wallets, enabling real-time debit transactions while cardholders retain full control of their assets.

From raw strings to readable data

At the core of the integration is Snowdrop Solutions' API, which converts raw transaction strings, typically rendered as terminal codes in card statements, into structured merchant data. The enrichment layer provides recognisable merchant names, official logos, and granular spending categories, replacing ambiguous identifiers that can erode user confidence.

The technology is powered by Google Cloud infrastructure, and the partnership was facilitated through the Google Cloud Marketplace, which Solflare notes streamlined procurement and reduced time-to-market for the integration.

Transaction enrichment has become an increasingly standard feature in consumer-facing neobanking applications, where clean and categorised transaction histories are considered a baseline expectation. In addition, as crypto-native platforms extend their offerings into everyday payment use cases, closing the gap between digital asset functionality and conventional banking UX becomes a practical requirement for user retention and trust.

Crypto wallets expanding into financial services

Solflare's card programme represents part of a broader pattern in which crypto wallet providers are building or integrating payment and banking features to expand their utility beyond asset custody and trading. Delivering a polished transaction interface is one component of that shift, particularly as platforms compete for users who are accustomed to the experience offered by established digital banks.

Snowdrop Solutions positions its enrichment API as infrastructure for financial service providers requiring structured merchant data at scale. The Google Cloud Marketplace route reflects a procurement model increasingly used by fintech and crypto platforms to access third-party services with pre-negotiated terms and integrated billing.

No specific timeline for broader rollout or geographic expansion of the Solflare Card was disclosed in the announcement.