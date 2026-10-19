Selini Capital has joined zerohash’s institutional liquidity network, supplying its central limit order book and Request for Quote system.

Digital asset trading and investment firm Selini Capital has joined zerohash’s network of institutional liquidity providers. Under the integration, Selini will provide continuous liquidity on zerohash’s central limit order book (CLOB) and stream quotes into its Request for Quote (RFQ) system. zerohash is an onchain infrastructure provider offering businesses access to crypto, stablecoins, and tokenised assets.

Liquidity for zerohash’s partners

Selini joins a growing group of liquidity partners that supply trading depth on zerohash’s infrastructure. According to zerohash, the addition gives its partners deeper institutional liquidity, more efficient execution, and greater market resilience for their end customers, without adding operational or technical complexity. By supplying both the order book, where buy and sell orders are matched continuously, and the RFQ system, where clients request prices for specific trades, Selini contributes liquidity across both of zerohash’s execution routes.

Edward Woodford, CEO and Founder of zerohash, stated that Selini brings additional depth and sharper pricing to both the order book and the RFQ system, leading to better outcomes for everyone trading through zerohash. According to Woodford, partners need not only access to crypto markets but also execution they can trust at scale, and adding Selini represents a continued investment in that trust. Jordi Alexander, Founder of Selini Capital, stated that the firm will offer its liquidity and competitive, resilient pricing to the zerohash ecosystem.

zerohash’s infrastructure footprint

zerohash provides an API, embeddable developer kits, and an MCP suite that allow businesses to launch services across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittances, payroll, tokenisation, and on- and off-ramps. The company holds regulatory authorisations across the EU, Latin America, Bermuda, and the US, and operates regulated entities in 51 US jurisdictions. Selini Capital focuses on institutional OTC execution, liquidity solutions, and market connectivity for institutional investors.

For businesses building payment, trading, or remittance services on zerohash, a larger pool of liquidity providers means access to more trading depth through a single integration, rather than connecting to individual market makers directly. The addition of Selini extends this pool as zerohash continues to expand the range of services its partners can offer.