Japan-based automotive exporter SAT Japan has partnered with Triple-A to accept stablecoin payments for international vehicle purchases.

The partnership allows eligible SAT Japan customers to pay for vehicles in digital currencies, including the USDT and USDC stablecoins, as an alternative to conventional cross-border bank transfers. Stablecoins are being added alongside the exporter’s existing payment methods rather than replacing them.

How the payment flow is structured

Under the arrangement, Triple-A, a payment institution, handles payment processing, currency conversion, compliance, and settlement. SAT Japan receives funds in USD and does not need to hold or manage digital currencies itself.

The model separates the buyer’s choice of payment method from the merchant’s treasury operations. Customers pay in stablecoins, while the exporter is settled in fiat currency, with the operational and compliance requirements of digital currency acceptance sitting with the payment provider. For buyers, the companies point to greater flexibility and the potential for faster payment confirmation when purchasing vehicles from abroad.

Payment friction in cross-border vehicle trade

Founded in 2002, SAT Japan connects buyers and dealers in international markets with vehicles exported from Japan. Its online marketplace lets customers browse listings, complete purchases, and organise international shipping, with purchasing support provided along the way. The payment step of that process can be slow and expensive. Vehicle purchases can involve large sums moving across currencies and banking systems, and for overseas buyers, this may translate into lengthy and costly transfers. In a segment shaped by high-value transactions and international payment flows, settlement speed and efficiency carry particular weight.

The partnership reflects the growing role of stablecoins in cross-border automotive trade. It also forms part of SAT Japan’s wider effort to simplify vehicle buying for customers worldwide.

Commenting on the partnership, Sarmad Malik, CEO of SAT Japan, described it as a step towards widening the payment options available to the company’s global customer base. In addition, Eric Barbier, Founder and CEO of Triple-A, noted that the collaboration brings stablecoin payment efficiency to a traditional global industry while allowing the business to receive settlement in currencies it already works with.

Stablecoins gain ground in cross-border payments

The partnership arrives as stablecoins take a larger, though still modest, share of international payment flows. A report by FXC Intelligence and Allium estimates that stablecoins carried USD 135 billion of the USD 44.3 trillion retail cross-border payments market in 2025, equal to 0.31% of volume, compared with USD 82 billion and 0.2% in 2024. Over the same period, stablecoin cross-border volume rose by 64%, against 9% for fiat.

Recent partnerships show an increasing interest from companies to rely on stablecoin flows. In October 2026, Western Union selected Noah to power its Receiver Redirect service, under which transfers are delivered to recipients as USDPT, a US dollar stablecoin. Marqeta and Coinbase also partnered on stablecoin-backed cards for enterprise customers, with Coinbase handling custody and conversion, settlement taking place on Base, and Marqeta managing card issuance, processing, and network relationships.