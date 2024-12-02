Santander has announced that Openbank, its digital banking platform, will soon enable cryptocurrency trading services in the region of Spain.

Following this announcement, the service, which is already available for users and clients in the region of Germany, is set to launch in the coming weeks and allow customers to invest in cryptoassets starting from just EUR 1.

In addition, the initial rollout will support five digital assets: Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano, while transactions will carry a 1.49% fee, with a minimum charge of EUR 1. For this process, there will be no custody fee, as the service will operate under the European Union’s MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation, which came into full effect earlier this year.

More information on Santander’s launch of crypto trading via Openbank in Spain

According to the officials of the company, the integration of crypto into Openbank’s investment platform is expected to provide users with the possibility to manage both traditional and digital assets within a single, regulated banking environment. At the same time, Santander aims to meet growing customer demand for secure and compliant access to crypto investments through the use of a familiar financial institution.

Furthermore, the launch also comes as several European banks increasingly move to integrate digital assets into their core offerings and suite of solutions, following the implementation of MiCA. This integration provides a unified regulatory framework for cryptoasset services across the region of the EU.

This news follows Openbank’s plans to expand its product offering by including crypto trading services in Germany. The announcement was made in September 2025, and the integration was set to allow German customers to buy, sell, and hold digital assets. The supported assets included Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano. In addition, within this integration, customers no longer needed to transfer funds to another platform, while being given the possibility to enjoy the backing of Santander as well as the guarantees and investor protection provided by the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).