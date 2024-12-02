Openbank, a subsidiary of Grupo Santander, has announced its plan to expand its product offering by including crypto trading services in Germany.

The new integration will allow German customers to buy, sell, and hold digital assets. The supported assets include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano.

Within this integration, customers will no longer need to transfer funds to another platform. They also stand to enjoy the backing of Santander as well as the guarantees and investor protection provided by the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

According to the company, Openbank plans to roll out its crypto trading service in Spain in the coming weeks. Additionally, the company intends to extend this service to other available cryptocurrencies. It may also include new functionalities, such as conversion between different cryptocurrencies.

Early in August 2025, Openbank partnered with Upvest to deliver modern and optimised investing at scale for its customers. Following this announcement, through the process of integrating Upvest’s Investment API, Openbank aimed to strengthen its investment offer with a modern experience and deep localisation in the German market.

Crypto adoption in Germany

As noted by the company’s officials, there has been a growing demand from institutional investors for digital asset-based services, which has been a significant factor motivating their expansion into this market. Germany is among the key markets experiencing this increasing interest.

In Germany, digital assets and cryptocurrencies are recognised as financial instruments, a status that has contributed to their rising popularity over recent years. According to recent statistics, nearly one-third (32.67%) of Germany’s population actively engages with cryptocurrencies in 2024, equating to approximately 27.32 million users across the country.

Furthermore, the crypto market in Germany is projected to achieve impressive growth in the coming years, with estimates suggesting it will generate around USD 2.5 billion in revenue by 2025. This growth is supported by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16.33% from 2024 to 2026, and it is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025, underscoring the market’s rapid expansion.