Robinhood has launched tokenised versions of over 200 US-listed equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for its customers in the European Union.

The tokens, which include exposure to companies such as Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft, are available for trading five days a week on a 24-hour basis. The announcement was made during the company’s keynote event in France. A representative from Robinhood said the company intends to extend its offering to include stock tokens tied to privately held firms, starting with OpenAI and SpaceX. These tokens will be issued via a partnership with blockchain infrastructure provider Arbitrum.

Tokenised equities combine elements of traditional finance with blockchain-based trading. They are gaining attention among international investors due to extended trading hours and potentially lower transaction costs. However, such instruments currently operate with limited regulatory clarity in jurisdictions such as the United States.

Crypto derivatives and staking services were also introduced

In addition to the tokenised equity offering, Robinhood announced the rollout of new cryptocurrency-related products. These include perpetual futures for EU customers and staking options for US-based users. Perpetual futures allow traders to take leveraged positions on the price of cryptocurrencies without an expiration date.

Staking services will allow users to contribute their crypto assets to blockchain networks in exchange for rewards. The practice has drawn scrutiny in recent years, but a recent update from the US Securities and Exchange Commission suggested that not all forms of staking qualify as securities offerings.

Robinhood officials also disclosed plans to develop a proprietary blockchain, with the aim of extending token trading hours from the current 24/5 model to full 24/7 access. The company expects to increase the number of available stock tokens to several thousand by the end of the year.

The move comes in the context of growing international interest in gaining exposure to US equities, particularly in technology companies seen as central to advancements in artificial intelligence. Other companies in the sector are also making similar moves. For example, crypto exchange Kraken recently introduced its own equity-linked tokens for non-US users.