Pakistan works with Japan to develop a CBDC project

Pakistan has decided to leverage the expertise of Japanese experts to advance the development of a framework for its planned central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The arrangement is intended to draw on Japanese expertise in financial technology and regulatory standards as Pakistan explores how to issue a digital version of its currency. Although no technical specifics have yet been released, officials in Pakistan have indicated that the cooperation is aimed at creating a system that can operate securely and at scale. The project reflects ongoing efforts by emerging economies to study how digital currencies can be introduced without disrupting financial stability.

International collaboration in digital finance

Authorities in Japan have been active in shaping policies around digital payments and cryptocurrencies, and their involvement is seen as an attempt to share regulatory know-how with Pakistan. Representatives from both sides have noted that the collaboration is meant to accelerate Pakistan’s digital finance strategy, with the long-term goal of modernising its monetary infrastructure.

Observers suggest that the partnership could serve as a reference point for other developing markets considering CBDC adoption. According to industry analysts, cooperation with technologically advanced nations can help smaller economies address gaps in regulation, security and scalability.

For Pakistan, the initiative comes at a time when several countries are moving ahead with their own digital currency projects. The work with Japan places the country within a broader global trend, where central banks in both advanced and developing economies are experimenting with state-backed digital money.

Further details on the timeline, structure and potential uses of Pakistan’s CBDC are expected to be provided as the project advances.