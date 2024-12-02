Crypto payments infrastructure provider Mesh has secured new investment from several firms, including PayPal Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Uphold and ByBit.

The company did not disclose the size of the latest round but confirmed that total funding has now exceeded USD 130 million. The new capital arrives five months after Mesh raised USD 82 million in a Series B round led by Paradigm, which at the time brought its total raised to more than USD 120 million. Based on the updated figure, the latest funding is worth at least USD 10 million. Mesh officials declined to share details on valuation, series classification or a timeline for the round.

Focus on payments technology

Part of the funding was settled in PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, using Mesh’s own technology for immediate transfers. The company has promoted this as an example of how its system supports stablecoin-based settlement for enterprise clients.

Founded in 2020, Mesh develops infrastructure that enables businesses to embed cryptocurrency payment options into their applications. Its system allows consumers to make purchases with over 100 different cryptocurrencies held in connected wallets or exchanges, while merchants can opt to receive payment in stablecoins or traditional currencies. The firm describes its proprietary technology as designed to address the challenge of currency mismatches between buyers and sellers.

Mesh has built integrations with exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance, ByBit and OKX, giving it technical reach into large user bases. It also supports PayPal’s Pay with Crypto service and recently added functionality for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. According to company representatives, the latest funding will go toward expanding product development, scaling its application programming interfaces, and extending support to additional crypto and payments platforms.

Officials from Mesh compared their long-term ambition to the role played by Visa and Mastercard in card payments, saying they hope to create a similarly global network for digital assets. However, they did not disclose transaction volumes, growth figures, staffing levels, or whether investors had taken board positions.