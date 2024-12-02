According to a recent job listing from the Blockchain Association, Stripe has revealed plans to develop a new blockchain.

The announcement reveals that Tempo is currently operating in stealth mode with a team of five and is being developed in collaboration with Paradigm, a crypto venture capital firm.

Tempo's blockchain is a layer 1 solution, meaning it is not built on top of other protocols, and it is compatible with the programming language used on the Ethereum blockchain, as reported by four anonymous sources familiar with the situation. These sources requested anonymity to discuss confidential business matters.

Representatives from Stripe and Paradigm opted not to comment on the posting. This initiative marks Stripe's latest investment in the crypto space, as the company has achieved a valuation of nearly USD 92 billion, largely due to payment solutions such as online checkout and automated invoicing for businesses.

In October 2024, Stripe announced its acquisition of the stablecoin infrastructure firm Bridge for USD 1.1 billion, marking one of its largest acquisitions to date. Earlier in June 2025, Stripe revealed its purchase of the crypto wallet developer Privy, although the price was not disclosed.

The rise of stablecoins

Stripe's push into the crypto market comes in response to the rising interest in stablecoins, cryptocurrencies linked to underlying assets like the US dollar. Advocates claim that these crypto assets offer an efficient payment technology compared to traditional financial infrastructures, such as SWIFT or bank wires. They also argue that this technology can lower costs for cross-border payments and reduce transaction fees, among other advantages.

Regulatory developments and industry trends

Interest in stablecoins has surged recently, particularly after the GENIUS Act was signed into law, providing regulatory guidance for the crypto sector. Tech companies like Meta, Apple, and Airbnb are exploring stablecoin integrations, with Stripe leading the trend.

Stripe's acquisition of Bridge enables stablecoin integration into payment flows, while acquiring Privy allows for crypto wallet development. Although Stripe plans to build a new blockchain for stablecoin transactions, it hasn't disclosed its intentions regarding issuing its cryptocurrency.